FFXVI Chapter List: All Main Missions in Final Fantasy 16

Here are all the main missions in Final Fantasy XVI.

Final Fantasy XVI features a lot of content to keep players engaged for extended periods. Whether you want to focus on the main story, complete all sidequests, or explore the world — there is always something to do. The main quest should take the typical player around 30 to 40 hours to complete if that’s the player’s primary focus, which poses the question: how many main quests are in the game? This guide will cover the complete list of main missions in Final Fantasy XVI.

Complete List of All Main Missions in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy XVI has 68 main missions. Players can complete side quests during these main missions, making them last longer. Below you will find the complete list of all main missions in Final Fantasy XVI.

  1. A Flame Summoned
  2. To Kill a Dominant
  3. Pride
  4. Sunrise, Sunset
  5. Lost in a Fog
  6. Flight of a Fledgling
  7. A Chance Encounter
  8. Hide, Hideaway
  9. Fanning Embers
  10. Louder than Words
  11. The Dead of Night
  12. Headwind
  13. Wings of Change
  14. Awakening
  15. The Wages of Guilt
  16. The Hunter and the Hunted
  17. Homecoming
  18. Building Bridges
  19. A Bearer’s Lot
  20. Holding On
  21. Back in the Day
  22. Buried Memories
  23. The Meaning of Life
  24. Righting Wrongs
  25. The Dame
  26. The Crystals’ Curse
  27. Cid the Outlaw
  28. Home, Sweet Home
  29. The Gathering Storm
  30. Dark Clouds Gather
  31. Release
  32. Bloodlines
  33. Black Light Burns
  34. Black or White
  35. Here Be Monsters
  36. Fire and Ice
  37. After the Storm
  38. Capital Punishment
  39. Bolts from the Blue
  40. Getting to Work
  41. Riddle of the Sands
  42. Follow the Crystals
  43. Into the Darkness
  44. Out of the Shadow
  45. Letting off Steam I
  46. Letting off Steam II
  47. Letting off Steam III
  48. Onward
  49. To Catch a Thief
  50. Blood from the Stones
  51. Fire in the Sky
  52. Things Fall Apart
  53. Why We Fight
  54. The Flames of War
  55. Down the Rabbit Hole
  56. Cloak and Dagger
  57. Evenfall
  58. A Song of Hope
  59. Like Father, Like Daughter
  60. Full Steam
  61. Through the Maelstrom
  62. Across the Narrow
  63. Footfalls in Ash
  64. The Last King
  65. Brotherhood
  66. Streets of Madness
  67. Back to Their Origin
  68. Of Gods and Men

How Long Does it Take to Beat Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy XVI should take players around 30 to 40 hours to complete when focusing on the main story. Completionists are a different story, though, as doing everything in the game can potentially take 70-80 hours (possibly longer). These include side quests and Notorious Mark bounty hunts — each of which can be time-consuming. These numbers can vary greatly depending on skill level and whether you take your time exploring every nook and cranny of the FFXVI world.

