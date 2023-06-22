FFXVI Chapter List: All Main Missions in Final Fantasy 16

Image: Square Enix

Final Fantasy XVI features a lot of content to keep players engaged for extended periods. Whether you want to focus on the main story, complete all sidequests, or explore the world — there is always something to do. The main quest should take the typical player around 30 to 40 hours to complete if that’s the player’s primary focus, which poses the question: how many main quests are in the game? This guide will cover the complete list of main missions in Final Fantasy XVI.

Complete List of All Main Missions in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy XVI has 68 main missions. Players can complete side quests during these main missions, making them last longer. Below you will find the complete list of all main missions in Final Fantasy XVI.

A Flame Summoned To Kill a Dominant Pride Sunrise, Sunset Lost in a Fog Flight of a Fledgling A Chance Encounter Hide, Hideaway Fanning Embers Louder than Words The Dead of Night Headwind Wings of Change Awakening The Wages of Guilt The Hunter and the Hunted Homecoming Building Bridges A Bearer’s Lot Holding On Back in the Day Buried Memories The Meaning of Life Righting Wrongs The Dame The Crystals’ Curse Cid the Outlaw Home, Sweet Home The Gathering Storm Dark Clouds Gather Release Bloodlines Black Light Burns Black or White Here Be Monsters Fire and Ice After the Storm Capital Punishment Bolts from the Blue Getting to Work Riddle of the Sands Follow the Crystals Into the Darkness Out of the Shadow Letting off Steam I Letting off Steam II Letting off Steam III Onward To Catch a Thief Blood from the Stones Fire in the Sky Things Fall Apart Why We Fight The Flames of War Down the Rabbit Hole Cloak and Dagger Evenfall A Song of Hope Like Father, Like Daughter Full Steam Through the Maelstrom Across the Narrow Footfalls in Ash The Last King Brotherhood Streets of Madness Back to Their Origin Of Gods and Men

How Long Does it Take to Beat Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy XVI should take players around 30 to 40 hours to complete when focusing on the main story. Completionists are a different story, though, as doing everything in the game can potentially take 70-80 hours (possibly longer). These include side quests and Notorious Mark bounty hunts — each of which can be time-consuming. These numbers can vary greatly depending on skill level and whether you take your time exploring every nook and cranny of the FFXVI world.