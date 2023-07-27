FFXVI Dread Comet Hunt Location: Where to Find the Sickle in Dhalmekia

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for the Sickle in Dhalmekia, where the Dread Comet Hunt resides? This quick Chocobo is found off the beaten path in the region of Dhalmekia, and we are here to help you with its exact location. Read further to discover the Dread Comet Hunt location, rewards, and how to beat it.

How to Find the Dread Comet Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 players can find the Dread Comet Hunt in the Sickle by fast-traveling to the Dravozd Obelisk in the Southern Dhalmekia region and heading southwest. If you don’t have the Dravozd Obelisk unlocked yet as a fast-travel point, your next best bet is to travel to The Jaw Obelisk and head northeast. Check the image below, where my yellow marker represents the exact location of the Dread Comet Hunt.

How to Beat the Dread Comet Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

The Dread Comet is a challenging Notorious Mark, requiring focus and determination against its Comet attacks. At the beginning of the fight, Dread Comet will summon comets to come raining down on you, which are easy enough to dodge, but as you lower Dread Comet’s HP to about half, the Comet’s patterns get much harder to read.

Surviving the comet’s attacks comes down to pure concentration and reading the comets patterns. Keep your eye on the comets and press the evade button as soon as they launch toward you, and feel free to spam the evade button if you think that works better for you.

These comets are very dangerous, and Clive won’t be able to survive the back-to-back hits they can produce, so it’s imperative to have enough potions to fight. Every time I fight a Notorious Mark, I have a couple of Elixirs in my inventory — replenishing my health from almost zero to full. You can buy Elixirs from the merchant in the Hideaway, although they are expensive. Feel free to sell some unwanted items if you’re short on Gil.

Beating the Dread Comet will reward you with 1x Comet Feather, 13000 Gil, and 30 Renown. The Comet Feather is crucial in crafting the Ouroboros, a belt with incredibly high defense protection.

