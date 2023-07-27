FFXVI Gobermouch Hunt Location: Where is Eistla in Waloed?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy 16 Notorious Marks are challenging boss fights, ranking from C to S. Gobermouch falls under rank A, meaning it’s a hunt you’ll need to prepare well for. This goblin-looking monster is hidden well in the area of Waloed, and this guide has its exact location for you. Read further to discover how to find Gobermouch in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Find Gobermouch Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can find Gobermouch in Final Fantasy 16 by fast-traveling to the Eistla Obelisk in Central Waloed and heading west. Gobermouch is very close to the Obelisk and can be found by climbing stairs in the small village of Eistla. Check out the image below for an exact location or Gobermouch in Eistla.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: FFXVI Tens of Clubs Hunt Location: Where to Look in the Fields of Corava

How to Beat Gobermouch in Final Fantasy 16

Even though Gobermouch is ranked A, its attacks are pretty straightforward. That said, it’s very important you dodge all its attacks as well as you can, considering one hit can be detrimental to your health bar.

The most significant attack to watch out for is Gobermouch’s Goblin Punch. This quick three-succession attack hits very hard, so always keep your finger near the evade button and dodge three times. Considering it happens so quickly, it’s hard to see this move coming, but it’s one of Gobermouch’s most used attacks.

Keep in mind that the fight against Gobermouch takes place in a tiny area, making it more complicated than that of a large arena. It’s important to remember this and try not to get caught up against a wall, allowing Gobermouch to get the upper hand against you. If you find yourself dodging into wall, there’s a high chance you’ll make yourself vulnerable to Gobermouch’s Goblin Punch attack, leading to a swift death.

If you are having trouble beating Gobermouch, stock up on potions and hi-potions from the merchant in the Hideaway. I recommend getting Stoneskin Tonics, another item sold at the Hideaway, for Notorious Marks as they increase defense over 90 seconds. Additionally, make sure that you upgrade your weapons at the Blacksmith for the highest damage output and defense protection.

Once you beat Gobermouch, you will be rewarded with 1x Primitive Battlehorn, 15000 Gil, and 30 Renown. The Primitive Battlehorn is a rare material that can be used towards crafting the Gotterdammerung at the Blacksmith, one of the best weapons in the game.

- This article was updated on July 27th, 2023