FFXVI Ten of Clubs Hunt Location: Where to Look in the Fields of Corava

The Ten of Clubs is a Notorious Mark hidden deep in the Dhalmekia region of Final Fantasy 16. The area where you can find this Hunt is off the beaten path, and some players may only discover this location if they thoroughly explore. Read further to learn where to find The Ten of Clubs Hunt in the Fields of Corava of Final Fantasy 16.

Where to Find the Ten of Clubs Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

Players can find The Ten of Clubs Hunt in Final Fantasy 16 by fast-traveling to The Jaw Obelisk in Dhalmekia and heading north and east toward the open field of Corava. It may take some time to get here, but this is the quickest route I have found. Check the image below for the exact location of The Ten of Clubs Hunt.

How to Beat Ten of Clubs in Final Fantasy 16

The Ten of Clubs can be tricky, but overall not a hunt you should be too worried about as it falls under the B-rank category. The most important fact to remember about this Hunt is that The Ten of Clubs swings its axe very slowly but deals severe damage, so make sure to delay your dodge by a second or two.

Ten of Clubs has an earth spell that is easy to read but becomes more random as his HP gets below 50%. Get your distance from him when you see his spell animation begin, and then close in to attack with your best Eikon abilities when you find the appropriate time.

His Execution move is very powerful, where he will execute a series of four chops toward you with his axe. The first three are in quick succession, while the fourth is delayed as the Ten of Clubs takes a step back and then lunges. Make sure to dodge the fourth swing as it deals deadly damage.

Once you best the Ten of Clubs, you will be rewarded with 1x Meteorite, 1x Scarletite, 12420 Gil, and 20 Renown. Bring the Meteorite and Scarletite to the Blacksmith in Cid’s Hideaway to craft new goodies for Clive!

- This article was updated on July 27th, 2023