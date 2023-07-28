FFXVI Grim Reaper Hunt Location: Where to Find the Prince of Death in Cape Orsiere

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy 16 hunts become progressively more challenging as you continue unlocking Notorious Marks on the Hunt Board. The Prince of Death, also known as Grim Reaper, is an A-rank Notorious Mark that is as hard to locate as it is to defeat. Read further to learn how to find the Prince of Death in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Find the Prince of Death in Final Fantasy 16

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

First, it’s important to know that this hunt won’t become available until the player completes both the “Under New Management” and “Under New Management II” side quests. With those out of the way, Final Fantasy 16 players can find the Prince of Death by fast-traveling to Northreach in Northern Sanbreque, heading out of the northern gate, and then heading west.

Below you’ll find my marker, which represents the exact location of the Prince of Death Notorious Mark.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: FFXVI Blood Moon Hunt Location: Where to Find Terminus in The Crock

How to Beat the Prince of Death in Final Fantasy 16

Considering the Prince of Death is a reaper enemy, you must be prepared for quick successive attacks. Let’s go over a few moves that can be deadly if you don’t know how to handle them.

First, this Notorious Mark likes to swing projectiles off its reaper in a group of threes, each quicker than the last. Dodging one is easy enough, but you must be prepared to hit evade three times to avoid all three and take zero damage. If you get hit, it will damage you severely.

When the Prince of Death’s HP reaches 50%, the enemy will start pulling off long combos with its reaper that covers a good amount of ground as the combo goes on. For this, get as far away from the enemy when it begins its combo, and as it closes in on you, be prepared to dodge the last couple of swings.

If you can’t seem to beat the Prince of Death due to its quickness, don’t feel ashamed to equip the Timely Accessories. These accessories will have you winning this fight in no time; where they heal you, help you dodge, and make executing combos a cakewalk. I throw these accessories on whenever I feel down on my luck!

Once you beat the Prince of Death, you will be rewarded with 8000 EXP, 100 Ability Points, 1x Darksteel, 15000 Gil, and 45 Renown. Darksteel is an important material used for crafting one of the best weapons in the game called “Gotterdammerung.”

- This article was updated on July 28th, 2023