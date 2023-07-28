FFXVI Knight of the Splendent Heart Hunt Location: Where is the Penitent’s Gate in Sanbreque?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy 16 Notorious Marks aren’t mandatory but are worth taking on for a boost in experience points and valuable rewards. They are ranked on a scale from C to S, with A and S offering rare crafting materials to make some of the best gear and weapons in the game. Take Knight of the Splendent Heart, for example, which gives Meteorite. Here is where you can find the Knight of the Splendent Heart in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Find the Knight of the Splendent Heart Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

To start the Knight of the Splendent Heart Hunt in Final Fantasy 16, players must complete the main quest, “Back to their Origin,” making this an end-game Notorious Mark. Once the main quest is completed, players can find the Knight of the Splendent Heart by fast-traveling to the Royal Meadows Obelisk and heading south. This Notorious Mark is right next to the Obelisk.

How to Beat the Knight of the Splendent Heart in Final Fantasy 16

The Knight of the Splendent Heart is the hardest Dragoon in Final Fantasy 16. Compared to other Dragoons in the game, this Notorious Marks has additional attacks and is faster. To increase your chances of winning, ensure you can counter the deadly moves mentioned below.

Like other Dragoons, this Notorious Mark will launch in the air only to rain down on you from above. The game will show you where the enemy will land, allowing you to escape. When this Knight launches into the air, you need to run around in circles, avoiding the mark of where it’s going to land. If you feel like you’re about to get hit by one of these attacks, dodge once you see the enemy come into the screen.

Another attack to look out for is the Knight’s lunge attack. There are two lunges that happen back-to-back, with the second being faster. This usually comes after the Dragoon has finished its attacks from above, so be prepared to dodge twice when the time is right.

Once you have bested the Knight of the Splendent Heart, you will be rewarded with 9000 EXP, 105 Ability Points, 2x Meteorite, 17000 Gil, and 35 Renown. Meteorite is a rare crafting material, so take them back to the Blacksmith in the Hideaway to see if any new gear or weapons are available for crafting.

