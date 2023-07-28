FFXVI Kuza Beast Hunt Location: Where to Find Balmung Dark in Waloed

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Kuza Beast, one of Final Fantasy 16’s many Notorious Marks, is a challenging foe tied to one of the game’s side quests. A player must take a few steps to find this beast, and we have all that information for you in one place. Read further to learn how to find the Kuza Beast Hunt in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Find the Kuza Beast Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To start hunting for the Kuza Beast in Final Fantasy 16, players must complete two side quests given by Dorys in the Hideaway. These two side quests are called “The Weight of Command” and “Nobody’s Tool” and must be completed in that order. Kuza Beast will be the final boss at the end of the Nobody’s Tool quest.

While you can follow the Nobody’s Tool side quest waypoint and end up at the Kuza Beast’s location, we have an image below to make your exploration easier. Kuza Beast can be easily found by fast-traveling to the Ravenwit Walls Obelisk in Northern Waloed and heading to the coliseum to the west.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Beat the Kuza Beast in Final Fantasy 16

Even though Kuza Beast falls under A Rank, it fights like an S. This beast utilizes both comet and physical attacks, so keeping your distance, and finding the right time to close in and attack is imperative.

Kuza Beast will summon fire comets that will light up the ground representing where the comets will land. When you see the area light up, either dodge outside the impact radius or run away entirely.

As you’re avoiding the comet attacks, Kuza Beast will lunge at you with physical attacks that deal high damage. These physical attacks usually come in twos, sometimes threes, with the last attack being delayed. Dodge quickly, then wait a few seconds before dodging the following attack.

The Kuza Beast will lower its head and bulldoze toward you, which can be fatal depending on your HP stats. Considering the beast is so large, this move can be tough to dodge. I found a lot of luck by running to the side of the battlefield and getting out of harm’s way instead of using the evade button. Shiva’s Dodge Ability can help here as well.

After beating the Kuza Beast Notorious Mark, the Nobody’s Tool side quest will be completed, and you will get various rewards. The rewards for beating the Kuza Beast are 5500 EXP, 90 Ability Points, 2x Meteorite, 1x Behemoth Shackle, 15000 Gil, and 35 Renown. The Behemoth Shackle can be used to craft the Defender Sword and the Sun Bracelets at the Blacksmith in the Hideaway.

- This article was updated on July 28th, 2023