FFXVI Masterless Marauder Hunt Location: Where to Find the Behemoth King

The Behemoth King for the Masterless Marauder Hunt in Final Fantasy 16 is one of the most brutal Notorious Marks in the entire game. You may need help locating it as it has quite a few prerequisites to unlock. This guide will cover everything you need to know regarding finding The Behemoth King in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Find the Behemoth King in Final Fantasy 16

To find the Behemoth King for the Masterless Marauder Hunt in Final Fantasy 16, players must first complete the “Weight of Command” and then the “Nobody’s Tool” side quest (given by Dorys in the Hideaway) and slay the Kuza Beast Notorious Mark. Once all those requirements are met, players can find the Behemoth King by fast-traveling to the Vidargraes Obelisk in Northern Waloed and heading south. The Behemoth King can be spotted from the Obelisk.

In the image below, you’ll find the exact location of the Behemoth King for the Masterless Marauder Hunt.

How to Beat the Behemoth King in Final Fantasy 16

As mentioned, the Behemoth King is one of the hardest Notorious Mark fights in the game. This beast falls under S Rank, and its difficulty boils down to the fact that it can cover the entire battlefield in magic.

Behemoth’s physical attacks are the same as those you fight in the main story, but the comet attacks make them even more challenging to dodge. When the Behemoth King starts casting its comet spells, be prepared to dodge four times as four comets will shoot toward you. Using Shiva’s dodge ability can be helpful in this situation.

It’s important to watch out for the Behemoth King’s Tornado ability, which can block your view from incoming electric sigils. To counter this, keep your eye on the tornado, keeping your distance from it, and hit the evade button when the sigils fly through the tornado. It can be tricky to get the timing down, but this method helped me tremendously.

Lastly, and most deadly, is the Behemoth King’s Apocalypse move. This move will cover the battlefield with magic and comets raining down twice. The move ends with a Meteor drop that will instantly kill Clive if you don’t avoid it. Your best bet is to stay as mobile as possible, increasing your distance from the blast.

If you survive the fight, the Behemoth King will reward you with 20000 EXP, 200 Ability Points, 1x Orichalcum, 1x Behemoth Shackle, 20000 Gil, and 55 Renown. The Behemoth Shackle is perfect for crafting The Defender Sword, which has a 320 Attack and Stagger.

