FFXVI Wailing Banshee Hunt Location: Where to Find Garnick in Waloed

Are you trying to complete the Wailing Banshee Hunt but need help finding Garnick? Garnick is a small village hidden well in the Waloed, and we are here to help you locate it. Here is how you can find Garnick for the Wailing Banshee Hunt in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Find Garnick for the Wailing Banshee Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

Players can find Garnick for the Wailing Banshee Hunt by fast-traveling to the Vidargraes Obelisk in Northeastern Waloed and heading southwest. Garnick is a small village in Final Fantasy 16, and once you enter through the front gates, a small cutscene will begin commencing the fight with the Gizamaluk Notorious Mark. Check the image below for the exact location of Garnick.

How to Beat Gizamaluk in Final Fantasy 16

Gizamaluk is an A Rank Notorious Mark that focuses on elemental wind damage. While this enemy is extremely fast, there are ways to counter its moves and come out on top in the fight.

Gizamaluk will execute wind attacks, which is crucial to dodge here. Missing one dodge could leave you vulnerable to its physical attacks, so keep an eye on the incoming elemental winds and dodge right before it makes contact.

Gizamaluk’s physical attacks come in a combo of three and are not the hardest to dodge, considering there is no delay between each. When you see Gizamaluk lunging itself at you, be prepared to hit the evade button three times to ensure you don’t take any damage.

When you get Gizamaluk’s health to about half, she will change her pace and start laying down Wind Sigils. Stay away from the vigils, and be prepared for the enemy to lunge at you with physical attacks. The sigils are supposed to distract the player from Gizamaluk’s lunge attacks, so ignore them, focus your eyes on the enemy, and prepare to dodge.

Considering this fight has a huge focus on dodging, feel free to equip the Ring of Timely Evasion. Even though this is regarded as an easy mode of the game, it’s worth doing if you find yourself getting overwhelmed or frustrated.

After beating Gizamaluk and completing the Wailing Banshee Hunt, you will be rewarded with 3000 EXP, 80 Ability Points, 10x Magicked Ash, 20x Sharp Fang, 1x Clouded Eye, 9700 Gil, and 45 Renown. Take the Clouded Eye to the Blacksmith in the Hideaway to craft the Bastard Sword, which has an Attack and Stagger of 120.

