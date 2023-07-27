FFXVI The Pack Hunt Location: Where to Look South of Tabor

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Even though The Pack is a low rank out of the Notorious Marks in Final Fantasy 16, it’s still worth searching for, considering this hunt drops a large sum of crafting materials for new weapons and upgrades. If you need help finding The Pack Hunt in Final Fantasy 16, this guide has you covered with its exact location.

How to Find The Pack Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

You can easily find The Pack Hunt in Final Fantasy 16 by fast-traveling to the Tabor Obelisk in the Dhalmekia region and heading south and west until you come across a large open area. Enter the large area, and a cutscene will begin, commencing the Notorious Mark fight. The Pack is easy to spot as it is a group of Hounds, five. Check out the image below for a reference point on the Pack’s location.

How to Beat The Pack Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

Considering that The Pack Hunt falls under the lowest rank, Rank C, this fight shouldn’t cause you too much trouble. Still, there is one attack that The Pack will unleash that can be tricky to overcome if you’re not ready.

The Thrill of the Hunt is this Notorious Mark’s only standout move, where all the hounds will rush you at once. If you aren’t prepared for this move, you can easily find yourself overwhelmed by all the attacks that will chip away at your health quickly. To counter the Thrill of the Hunt attack, continue hitting the evade button as they get close and run away to get distance until the attack is over.

Besides that move, this Notorious Mark is one of the easiest fights on the Hunt Board. Still, it’s better to be safe than sorry and ensure you have the highest-leveled weapons available to you at this moment in the game and enough potions to help you if you make a mistake.

Once you beat the Pack, you will be rewarded with 10x Magicked Ash, 20x Sharp Fang, 50x Bloody Hide, 5800 Gil, and 10 Renown.

