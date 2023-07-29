FFXVI Tricephalic Terror Hunt Location: Where to Find Gorgimera in the Velkroy Desert

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Tricephalic Terror Hunt, otherwise known as Gorgimera, is an S Rank Notorious Mark that is as hard to find as it is challenging to beat. While preparing for this fight is essential, locating it is more important, first and foremost. Read further as this guide aims to walk you through how to find Gorgimera for the Tricephalic Terror Hunt in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Find Gorgimera in Final Fantasy 16

First, the Tricephalic Terror Hunt only becomes available in Final Fantasy 16 when the player reaches the main quest, “Across the Narrow.” After that, players can find Gorgimera for the Tricephalic Terror Hunt by fast-traveling to the Velkroy Desert Obelisk in Northwestern Dhalmekia and heading south. Below is an image of Gorgimera’s exact location, represented by my yellow marker.

How to Beat Gorgimera in Final Fantasy 16

While Gorgimera is considered an S Rank, it is manageable once you understand its moveset. This Notorious Mark focuses on magic, meaning it’s best to bring as many hi-potions, Elixirs, and tonics that can help with defense and offense. Here are some moves to look out for.

Gorgimera loves to cast magic sigils that coat the battlefield, where the player will be dealt tons of damage if hit. To avoid these magical sigils, run away or dodge right when the blast occurs. Timing the blast can be challenging, so I recommend sprinting toward the edge of the battlefield to increase your luck.

As for Gorgimera’s physical attacks, these hit hard but are easy to see coming. The beast’s windup for physical attacks are long-lasting and with minimal delay, meaning you will know instantly when they’re coming towards you and when to dodge. Keep your finger near the evade button, and you should easily be able to maneuver all physical attacks from Gorgimera.

When you defeat Gorgimera, you will be rewarded with 15000 EXP, 120 Ability Points, 1x Orichalcum, 20000 Gil, and 50 Renown. Orichalcum is a crafting material that can be used at the Blacksmith to craft the Gotterdammerung Sword, one of the best in the game.

