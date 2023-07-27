FFXVI Usher to the Underworld Hunt Location: Where to Find Thanatos in Titan’s Wake

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy 16 has many side activities that stray the player from the main story for rewards and experience points. For example, Notorious Marks are hunts that send the player to find brutal monsters in exchange for high-value rewards, Renown, Gil, and experience points. They’re hard to find, though, especially Thanatos. This guide will cover where you can find Thanatos for the Usher to the Underworld Hunt in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Find Thanatos for the Usher to the Underworld Hunt in Final Fantasy 16

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy 16 players can find Thanatos for the Usher to the Underworld Hunt by fast-traveling to The Gilded Path Obelisk in Southeaster Dhalmekia and heading west. Thanatos can’t be spotted from a distance and will only show up when you’re close, so continue down the path until a cutscene begins. Below you’ll find the exact location of Thanotos, represented by my marker.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Beat Thanatos in Final Fantasy 16

Thanatos is an A-rank Notorious Mark, so be prepared for a brutal fight. It’s highly recommended to stock up on Hi-potions, Potions, Elixirs, and Stoneskin Tonics before making the trek to this battle. I use Stoneskin Tonics before any Notorious Mark fight, as it increases my defense and survivability.

Thanatos has some physical attacks, but his deadliest one is when he shoots blue beams your way. These come in three bursts, meaning you’ll need to dodge three in a row in order not to take any damage. I found it best to try to get behind Thanatos when he is about to shoot the beams, avoiding them altogether.

When you get Thanato’s HP to around 50%, he will start covering the area with electricity where you don’t have any other choice but to dodge them. This phase lasts a long time, so keep your dodging up, and when Thanatos finishes the move, rush in and unleash as many attacks as possible.

After besting Thanato’s, you will be rewarded with 1x Darksteel, 17000 Gil, and 45 Renown. Players can use Darksteel at the Blacksmith to craft one of the best weapons in the game, Gotterdammerung.

- This article was updated on July 27th, 2023