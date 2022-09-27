FIFA-23-Homegrown-Talent-Explained

Players who pre-ordered FIFA 23 will be showered with in-game rewards and perks for their commitment. While some of these rewards revolve around currency and FUT cards, the addition of a Homegrown Talent player is one of the most sought-after. Having this Talent on your team in the Career Management Mode is a perk players do not want to miss out on, so you should be clued up on the Talent first. Read on to find out everything there is to know about Homegrown Talent.

Everything You Need to Know in Homegrown Talent in FIFA 23

Homegrown Talent refers to a young player with world-class potential who is automatically assigned to your club if you pre-ordered the game. The nationality of your player will correspond to the league you are managing in the Career Manager mode and has the chance to become one of your team’s most vital players if you make sure to utilize their skills. Homegrown Talent in FIFA 23 is almost identical to Homegrown Talent in previous games.

Homegrown Talent and the perks that come alongside it were initially introduced to the FIFA franchise in FIFA 21. It was released as a bonus for players who pre-ordered either a Champion Edition or an Ultimate Edition of the game. Since it’s been included in both FIFA 22 and FIFA 23, it’ll likely continue to be a perk of the game in future installments. It’s been a highly praised addition to FIFA pre-orders and an element many fans have been looking forward to in FIFA 23.

Unlike previous releases, which required players to pre-order the Champion or Ultimate edition of the game, FIFA 23 only requires players to pre-order any version of the game, be it Standard or Ultimate. Additionally, in the career mode, you’ll receive a message in your inbox saying that a local player wishes to get involved with the team, which will signify that the Homegrown Talent perk applies to your game edition.

FIFA 23 is available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia.