Final Fantasy 16 PC Release Date: When Will FFXVI Come to Steam?

Image: Square Enix

Final Fantasy XVI has captured fan’s attention and many players may wonder if the game will actually be on the way to PC — it will be — but the release date for the title on Steam is what most want to know. Many other games in the past have made their way to PC and some Final Fantasy games are a part of this bunch. This article will take you through everything we know about the Final Fantasy XVI release date for PC.

Final Fantasy XVI Release Date for PC and Steam

Final Fantasy XVI will release on PC and Steam but the release date will not be in 2023 and instead is to launch in a future year. We would think it is likely to release in 2024 at some point for Steam so with some luck PC players won’t need to wait too long to get their hands on the action. In the meantime, everyone can still enjoy the game on PlayStation 5 if you are wanting to experience it sooner.

Related: Everything We Know About Final Fantasy XVI So Far

In the past, Final Fantasy VII Remake had released on PC more than a year after the initial PlayStation release so this is one of the many reasons why we think later in 2024 will be the key time.

How Long Is Final Fantasy XVI PlayStation Exclusive For?

Final Fantasy XVI is PlayStation Exclusive for a period of six months as confirmed by the producer Naoki Yoshida via an official Japanese PlayStation Blog Post. This means that after six months, Final Fantasy XVI could technically go to any viable platform. The general trajectory of this tends to be for some PlayStation games to go to PC such as what happened with God of War.

Related: Final Fantasy XVI: Are the Deluxe Editions Worth it?

With Final Fantasy XVI making its way to PC, many fans are excited to get their hands on the title so knowing the exact exclusivity time will help further that build-up of hype for the release. We would recommend still playing through the game earlier on PlayStation 5 if you want to experience it without potentially running into any spoilers for the campaign before you can play the PC version.

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023