Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis Reroll Guide: How to Reroll and When You Should

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is the newest gacha game to hit iOS and Android devices, masquerading as another remake of Final Fantasy VII in order to squeeze as much money as possible out of its players. Ever Crisis does feature remastered visuals and locations as players progress through the main story beats of Final Fantasy VII, Crisis Core, and The First Soldier, but the game is still a gacha at its core.

Like most gacha games, rerolling is a key strategy to getting a head start in Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis. If you don’t get the 5-Star pulls that you want with your first set of free gems and other currencies, you can restart completely and try your luck another time, repeating the process over and over until you get what you want. Here’s how you can reroll in Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis.

How to Reroll in Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

To reroll in Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, close the game and reopen it to reach the title screen. Then tap the menu icon next to “Notices” in the top-right corner of the screen. From there, tap “Reset Game Data.” You’ll lose all of your account’s progress and everything will be reset as if you were a brand new player.

At this point, just start the game like normal and skip the tutorial. You won’t get the chest rewards from the first stage, but you can go back and claim them later once you’ve gotten your desired roll. After reaching the main menu, claim your free gems and rewards so you can make some pulls. Rinse and repeat until you get your desired weapons!

When Should You Reroll in Ever Crisis?

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is a PVE game so building a viable team for endgame content is easy enough with free characters and random pulls. However, you should reroll to get a headstart on your stamp system.

Stamps are the pity system in Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis. When you pull on a banner, you can select which items you want to put in the empty slots of the stamp sheet. The featured weapon can go in the 6th slot and the featured armor goes in the 12th. When you get enough stamps, you get those items.

There’s a 45% chance to get a stamp when you do a 10-pull on a banner, there’s a 35% chance you’ll get two stamps, and there’s a 16% chance that you’ll get three stamps for a multi-draw. There’s even a very slim 0.01% chance of getting all 12 stamps from a multi-draw.

In an ideal world, you would reroll until you get all 12 stamps with your free pulls so you can get the 5-Star featured weapon and armor. The chances of that happening are low, though, so just try to get as many stamps as possible.

What Characters Should You Reroll For?

As for characters, you should focus on Cloud since he’s one of the best characters in the game and you’ll be forced to use him for most of the main story. His 5-Star Masamune is one of the best weapons in the game right now, too. Also, focus on healers like Aerith or Matt since they have AOE healing capabilities. Red XIII also has AOE healing, but he’s not as good. When you’re happy with the status of your account, you can keep playing Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis!

- This article was updated on September 7th, 2023