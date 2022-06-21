A few days ago, Square Enix revealed, during the FINAL FANTASY VII 25th Anniversary Celebration Livestream, Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion, a current-gen version of the acclaimed PSP Exclusive. But, will Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion be a remaster or a remake?

Is Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion a Remaster or a Remake?

According to Square Enix, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion will be a full-fledged HD remaster and will feature not only fully refreshed 3-D models, but also an updated soundtrack, as well as fully voiced cutscenes. The game is also set to be faithful to both the original’s narrative and combat system.

About the Game

In Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, players will take on the role of Zack Fair and experience his story, from his years working as a Soldier 2nd class to the events that directly preceded the main Final Fantasy VII Storyline. During their playthrough players will also be able to not only meet known favorites such as Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith, but will also come to know a few other major figures in Zack’s life, such as his mentor, and the original owner of the iconic Buster Sword, Angeal Hewley and the game’s main antagonist Genesis Rhapsodos.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is set to be released this winter, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, via Steam. As you wait for the release of the game, you can play both Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VII Remake INTERGRADE right now on PS5, PS4, and PC.