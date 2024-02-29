Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to Get to Expedition Intel 3 in the Grasslands

You’ll find one of the many Lifesprings in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth at Expedition Intel 3 in the Grasslands. This objective is a bit hidden, and the path to find it is not entirely clear. Don’t worry, though. We’ve got you covered!

Completing all objectives might unlock optional bosses, special gear, and cutscenes. Although the optional content of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is not its high point, it does have a lot of interesting things for players to do and sink their time into.

What is the Path to Expedition Intel 3 in the Grasslands in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Expedition Intel 3 objective is located near an abandoned structure in the Swamps. Beware: It’s not in the Wastelands near the Midgard Outpost, as its map position might suggest. The way it’s positioned on the map might lead players to believe that it’s in the Wastelands near the Midgard Outpost, but that’s not the case at all. In order to get there, players must ride a Chocobo through the Swamps and head to the right.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Refer to the image above to locate the area where you can find this Lifespring. The structure is hard to miss and is quite noticeable on your map, too. Once you get there, it’s time to explore this old Republic facility.

Exploring the Republic Facility

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Go up the red staircase all the way to the top. Be ready to fight some basic enemies to clear the area. Once you’ve cleared the area, look for the ladder that leads to the Lifespring.

The ladder is connected to a red platform extending across the area. It’s impossible to miss. Climb it and keep moving forward. The Lifespring will be behind that building.

Descend all the way and scan the Lifespring. If you manage to locate all the Lifesprings in the Grasslands, Chadley will unveil the lore of this region. You’ll learn more about a time before Shinra and get some extra objectives added to your map.