Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Release Date Confirmed for Early 2024 and Gameplay Trailer Reveal

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth got its slot in the Summer Games Fest as the grand finale, and fans of the series finally got a glimpse into what to expect for the anticipated remake. There was speculation on whether Rebirth will release in 2023 or 2024 — now we finally have confirmation. The gameplay trailer showed improved combat and incredibly cool-looking monsters that look both challenging and a lot of fun. Here is everything you need to know regarding the release date and gameplay for Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth.

Release Date Confirmed for Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

The Summer Games Fest finished with Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth and confirmed that the game will come in 2024. It also made it clear in the gameplay trailer that it will be coming in early 2024 and that fans won’t have to wait too long. We are still unsure whether this is the first month of 2024 or the first few months. As we get closer to the start of 2024, we are sure that we will hear more key information regarding an exact release date.

As for gameplay, there is so much to look forward to in the latest Final Fantasy 7 remake. I could go on and on about how great this trailer looks and how pumped it has made fans (especially me), but what better way than to show you? Below is the official gameplay reveal for Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth.

There you have it, folks! The first Final Fantasy 7 remake was a fantastic game, and I can rest assured that the successor is looking to improve upon it in every way possible. 2024 can’t come soon enough, but as we wait for the official release, we have Final Fantasy 16 (the latest in the series) out on June 22, 2023, with massive content to keep us busy until we see Rebirth on our home consoles.

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023