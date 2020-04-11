There are a handful of various weapons Cloud and company can find and equip in Final Fantasy VII Remake, and some are easily acquired from a shop. The Hardedge is one such case, though you’ll need to make some progress in the story to access it.

The Hardedge is bought at the Wall Market Weapons Shop.

Once you reach Chapter 9 you’ll eventually find yourself in the infamous Wall Market, and you can grab the Hardedge for Cloud long before he dons a dress.

The Hardedge will cost ya two-thousand gil, and is a strength-oriented weapon with three materia slots standard (two linked). It comes with the Infinity’s End ability, which is essentially a super-Braver that costs two ATB gauges and does increased damage on stagger.

Infinity’s Edge has an easy proficiency bonus, so if you wanna learn the ability as soon as possible all you have to do is strike a staggered enemy. Yep, that’s it. I swear Cloud has the easiest proficiency bonuses.

It’s worth noting the Hardedge upgrades are largely all boosts to attack power, so if you like playing a “smash all the things to death” version of Cloud then this weapon will be perfect for you. There are no additional materia slots to unlock early on, however, so keep that in mind if you like to equip as many as possible in Final Fantasy VII Remake.