Final Fantasy VII Remake Chapter List – How Many Chapters Are in Final Fantasy VII Remake?

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a modern-day reimagining of the opening hours of the seminal 1997 RPG, taking the relatively brief Midgar section of the original game and expanding it into its own 30+ hour adventure filled to the brim with new content and characters. Because Final Fantasy VII Remake is so much longer than the source material, you may find yourself asking this question at some point during the game’s story: just how many chapters are in Final Fantasy VII Remake? While the game only takes place in Midgar, there’s still a lot of things to do and places to see in the lengthy campaign. This is how many chapters are in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Full Chapter List

There are 18 chapters total in Final Fantasy VII Remake, and each of them is listed below.

Chapter 1: The Destruction of Mako Reactor 1 Chapter 2: Fateful Encounters Chapter 3: Home Sweet Slum Chapter 4: Mad Dash Chapter 5: Dogged Pursuit Chapter 6: Light the Way Chapter 7: A Trap is Sprung Chapter 8: Budding Bodyguard Chapter 9: The Town That Never Sleeps Chapter 10: Rough Waters Chapter 11: Haunted Chapter 12: Fight for Survival Chapter 13: A Broken World Chapter 14: In Search of Hope Chapter 15: The Day Midgar Stood Still Chapter 16: The Belly of the Beast Chapter 17: Deliverance from Chaos Chapter 18: Destiny’s Crossroads

As you work to take down the Shinra Corporation throughout Final Fantasy VII Remake, you’ll run into several familiar faces and locations as well as entirely original characters and setpieces. Just like the original game, Cloud and friends can be outfitted with various weapons and materia that can drastically alter their roles in combat. Although Final Fantasy VII Remake only tackles the first part of Final Fantasy VII, there’s still a bevy of activities and story content to keep you busy for more than 30 hours.

Some chapters, like the Mako Reactor bombing mission at the start of the game, are relatively brief, while others can last for hours, providing you with numerous side quests and activities outside of the main story. There are also several optional combat encounters, collectibles, and minigames that can greatly extend your playtime if you choose to complete them all.