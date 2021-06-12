Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – How To Get Ramuh Summon Materia

Final Fantasy VII Remake transformed the classic PS1 RPG into a whole new experience on PS4, but it still maintained many of the core elements that made it what it was. The Materia system was one of those elements that was still very present and summons were a part of that as well. We got a number of the staple summons in the base game, but now the new Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade release for PS5 that includes the DLC expansion Intermission adds yet another with Ramuh. You won’t just be given Ramuh though, so we are here to help you figure out just how to get the Ramuh summon Materia.

How To Get Ramuh Materia In Intermission

Getting different summon Materia in the base game for Final Fantasy VII Remake was handled in multiple ways, some being hidden as an item while playing and others earned through challenging the summons themselves in virtual battles through a character named Chadley.

With the launch of the Intermission DLC that lets you play as Yuffie, you will pretty quickly be reintroduced to Chadley, Yuffie meeting him for the first time though, and he offers you a virtual battle against a certain summon that Final Fantasy fans will definitely recognize names Ramuh.

Ramuh has been around since Final Fantasy III and is a staple of the series at this point, being one of the main thunder and lightning based summons you can use. To get the Ramuh Materia within the Intermission DLC, you’ll first have to speak to Chadley in the Sector 7 Slums. He will tell you about his virtual simulator and then let you take on Ramuh, which is exactly what we need to do.

You can first take on this challenge early when you first meet Chadley, but that is definitely not recommended. Instead, you should wait a bit until you at least have Sonon with you in your party. Getting the Final Fantasy VII Remake Free Item Pack from the PSN store is also quite helpful here.

Once you take down Ramuh, the new summon Materia is yours. From there, you can equip it and use him on your side now where he can definitely be quite the asset in battle.