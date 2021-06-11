Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – What Is A Condor Coin

There are a wide variety of different collectibles and forms of currency throughout the Final Fantasy series, with last year’s Final Fantasy VII Remake having both Gil as it’s main currency and also Moogle Medals. Now with the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PS5 and the Intermission DLC expansion starring Yuffie, there is yet another currency known as Condor Coins and this guide will explain what exactly they are and how you can use them.

What Is A Condor Coin

The Intermission DLC for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a side story following Yuffie during the events of the main game. Even while taking place in the same locations though mostly, there are some changes including with the introduction of Fort Condor. This is a new mini-game that has been reinvented from the original game, but the key here is that winning matches against other people will reward you with what are known as Condor Coins.

But the question now is what exactly is a Condor Coin and how can you use it in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’s Intermission DLC. These Condor Coins are used as currency in the game akin to how the Moogle Medals were used in the base game. You have shops that require Gil to buy items, but there is one place that you can spend them in the game.

That is at the Condor Coin Shop, which is found by speaking with Old Snapper, the Happy Turtle guy. After he first tells you about his flyers, he will open the shop for you to use your coins at. You can technically buy simple items like Mega Potions, but you’d rather use it on exclusive boards and cards for Fort Condor. This is because you will earn more Condor Coins by defeating people at Fort Condor, so upgrading your arsenal at the game itself will help you get more in the long run.