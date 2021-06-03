Update 1.02 has arrived for Final Fantasy VII Remake and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This once felt like a game that would never release, but it finally did so last spring to much praise. While exclusive to PS4 at the time, the game is getting a free upgrade along with exclusive DLC for the PS5 coming up soon. As a result of this soon to be upgrade, Square Enix had to ready the existing game to prepare for this upgrade. Here’s everything new with Final Fantasy VII Remake update 1.02.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Update 1.02 Patch Notes

Added the ability to transfer save data to the PlayStation 5 console version.

Interestingly enough, this is only the second update that the game has received since it originally launched on PS4. The first update came back in October and was listed as only “Fixed Various Bugs.” This one is a little more specific though, while being very focused on one thing.

While you may have thought this update might actually be doing some backend changes related to the PS5 version, the only thing being done here is as seen in the singular patch note above. That is to add the ability to move your save data from the PS4 version of the game over to the PS5 version when it launches next week. More specifically, what it did was add a new icon to the main menu of the game that allows you to upload your save ahead of time. Then when you fire up the PS5 version next week, which is a free upgrade, you can download your existing save and carry over the trophies as well.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available now for PS4 and will be arriving on PS5 as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade next week alongside the Intermission DLC. For more information about the game, visit the Final Fantasy VII Remake website.