Final Fantasy XIV: Best Levequests to Make Gil Fast

Making Gil in Final Fantasy XIV can take a lot of time and be quite tedious. Luckily, Levequests are here to save the day by quickly rewarding you Gil for your crafting skill in Final Fantasy XIV. Normally you would have to wait for someone to buy the item you craft to make any profit but with Levequests, you simply craft a requested item and get instantly paid for it. You also get a bit of XP as well, in case you don’t already have a maxed-out crafting class. Let’s go over which Levequests are the quickest and easiest to do to earn you Gil fast in Final Fantasy XIV.

Best Levequests for Earning Gil Quickly in Final Fantasy XIV

There are many ways to earn Gil in Final Fantasy, One of the top ways is by crafting but you will have to wait for your item to sell before you get any profit. This is where Levequests come in. These are repeatable quests that any class can accept. For battle classes, these are not super useful since dungeons provide more money and XP as well as gear. But for crafters and gatherers, this is a great way to level and make money doing it.

The Best Levequests will be in the current content, so you will need to make your way to Old Sharlayan and go to the docks. The person you will be looking for will be pointed out to you during the Main Scenario questline. In case you forgot though you will be looking for an NPC named Grigge, he will either have a blue quest icon above his head or the Levequest card icon above his head Depending on if you have talked to him before.

The most efficient Levequest you will want from Grigge is a Tradecraft Levequest for Alchemist. You will want to accept the level 86 quest called “Practical Command”. This quest has you making three bottles of “Commanding Craftsman’s Draught”, the reason this is so good is because all the materials can be gathered by your retainers. This means while you are crafting the items, you will already be collecting more materials to craft more with.

Upon completing the quest you will also receive material rewards alongside your Gil. The materials you will get are materials that are used to craft the Commanding Craftsman’s Draught, which is great for doing the quest over and over. You should also try to craft high-quality items as this will double your reward money. If you need any more help with Final Fantasy XIV make sure to check out our other guides.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.