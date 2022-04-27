Final Fantasy XIV Money-Making Guide: Best Ways to Get Gil in Patch 6.1

Money makes the world go-’round and the same is true for Final Fantasy XIV‘s world. Having enough Gil to fund whatever adventure you’re embarking on can be a strain on your virtual wallet. With almost any activity in the game rewarding some Gil, it can be quite difficult to figure out which way is the best to quickly earn a lot of Gil in Final Fantasy XIV. While you can always play through the game how you want and slowly earn Gil over time, there are a few methods that reward more Gil than others, let’s go over how you can quickly earn Gil in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to Quickly Earn Gil in Final Fantasy XIV

Gathering and Crafting are the two best things you can do in Final Fantasy XIV to quickly earn Gil. Gathering will give you the most profit since you spend nothing to get the raw materials. You may need a bit of Gil to begin with if you just want to craft, but you will make some major profits if you are good at crafting. The most profit you can make is by doing both gathering and crafting, that way you get all of the profit from whatever you sell.

You can also do your Duty Roulettes and daily runs of the newest content. Each roulette rewards you with bonus Gil and XP, If you also queue up as the class in need you will get even more Gil and XP as well as bonus items that can be traded for Materia which can then be sold or used. Doing the max level content will reward you with items that can be traded in for material as well which you can sell, you may also get some of the new minions while you are running the new content.

You can also do a few things to earn passive income, such as sending your retainers out on ventures, these can reward materials that can be sold and depending on the venture can reward one of the newer minions. You can also farm elemental crystals in housing plot gardens. Elemental crystals are not the most valuable items in Final Fantasy XIV, but they constantly sell. So you can have a steady supply of Gil coming in. If you need any more help with Final Fantasy XIV make sure to check out our other guides.