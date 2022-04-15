A whole slew of minions has been added to Final Fantasy XIV after the recent update. One of these newly added minions is the Blue-Footed Booby, and despite the name, it’s a cute little bird. The Blue-Footed Bobby will follow you around and can perch on your shoulder, which is rare for minions in Final Fantasy XIV to do. The real question with this minion is how do you get it? Minions can be found in various places in Final Fantasy XIV, some are sold by vendors, some are raid drops, and others are just found randomly throughout the world. Let’s go over how you can get a Blue-Footed Booby minion for yourself.

How to get the Blue-Footed Booby Minion in Final Fantasy XIV

Minions are found in a lot of different places and with all the new minions added it can be hard to find out where they are acquired from. Some you may stumble across while playing normally, like the Azeyma minion. However, in the case of the Blue-Footed Booby minion, you are going to need a little bit of luck to find it. This is because the minion is a reward for retainer ventures. You will need to send your retainers on the Waterside Exploration ventures. You will be looking to send them on Waterside Exploration XXVIII.

The main issue with this is that Waterside Exploration ventures are only available to retainers that are fishermen. So if you didn’t already have one of your retainers set as a fisherman, then you will have to reset their level and change their class. You’ll then have to grind the retainers level up high enough to have access to the Waterside Exploration venture that you need. This will take a decent amount of time to do and cost you a couple of ventures.

Once you can send your retainers on the venture, you will have to hope that they return with the Blue-Footed Booby that is so sought after. You can try to pick one up offer the market since it is tradeable. However, depending on your data center, you may have a hard time finding one and the price will be astronomical. If you need any more help with Final Fantasy XIV make sure to check out our other guides.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PS4 and PS5.