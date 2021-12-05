Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Unable to Download Patch Files Fix

Final Fantasy XIV is now in the early-access phase of the long-awaited expansion Endwalker. The Final Fantasy XIV community has been indulging itself in everything new the game has to offer. New and old players alike are making their way through the quests and levelling up while taking in the magnificent atmosphere that the experience always has had. However, some players have been having issues actually downloading the update and the patch itself. This guide article will inform you how to fix the ‘Unable to Download Patch Files’ error to begin the download of the update and what the error actually is.

What the “Unable to Update Patch Files” Error Is

The error itself relates to not being able to download/update the patch files as aforementioned. This particular issue has appeared in past large content updates for Final Fantasy XIV and is likely tied to the vast amount of content being added to the game in a singular update file.

However, there are common fixes that can be deployed by yourself for your platform. The following fix in this article will be sure to assist in hopefully clearing the issue for you and allowing you to download the patch without any more issues for it.

How to fix ‘Unable to Download Patch Files’

In order to fix the error, attempt any or all of the following steps:

Restart the Final Fantasy XIV launcher or your platform-specific console and see if this fixes the issue

Restart your router then try to download the patch

If you are playing on PC, try launching the Final Fantasy XIV launcher as an administrator

Change your DNS settings, for example, try the Google DNS which is 8.8.8.8 as the primary DNS and 8.8.4.4 as the secondary DNS.

Disable your firewall while trying to download the update as it may block it

Reset the permissions by deleting the folder titled “4e9a232b” in the Final Fantasy XIV A Realm Reborn Folder. In the file explorer, go to ‘Documents’, ‘My Games’, ‘Final Fantasy XIV A Realm Reborn’, Downloads, then into ‘patch’ and delete the folder “4e9a232b” as mentioned. Now try to download the update again. This particular method has been a common one to fix the issue that players have found.

These methods should stop the error from occurring and you can get to collecting all of your prized mounts and experiencing the update with everyone else. It should be noted that the last fix would be attempted as a last resort method.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5.