Final Fantasy XIV Graphics Update Explained: When Does it Release?

Final Fantasy XIV has had many an update over the year but I know getting an overhaul in the form of a graphics update may be something that wasn’t as expected.

You may of course wonder when the Final Fantasy XIV graphics update will release and this article will take you through just that, along with the key details.

When Does the FFXIV Graphics Update Release?

The FFXIV graphics update will release alongside the launch of Dawntrail which is currently scheduled for the Summer of this year. There will be plenty of other content on the way with the expansion but the graphics update will no doubt be a well-anticipated inclusion though discussion is mixed on official forums. I know I am highly looking forward to walking through Eorzea with all of the upgraded graphical details added.

There isn’t much you can do in the meantime to upgrade the existing graphics in the game apart from playing around with your computer settings and in-game graphics settings. One thing that I recommend is using the Gamma Correction slider and adjusting it until you get a nice blend of light and dark which will add to the overall atmosphere of the world.

Graphics Update Explained for FFXIV

The graphics update itself is quite simply what the name implies: a large graphical update for Final Fantasy XIV. Attack of the Fanboy has personally made a comparison article of the graphics that were viewed in the showcase of the update. It isn’t just environments that will get an update but character models, shadows, armors, and much more.

Now that you know when the Final Fantasy XIV graphics update will be released, you can prepare for diving into Eorzea with a whole new graphical light.

- This article was updated on January 16th, 2024