Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 – Where are Crafting Collectables Recipes, What Happened to Collectibles

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 has done away with the crafting collectables skill, leaving a few erstwhile crafters wondering how to craft collectables in the first place. Thankfully the collectables weren’t omitted, but instead altered slightly to make life easier on those who would forget to enable the Collectable Synthesis skill prior to cooking up their turn-ins.

Crafting Collectable Recipes are a dedicated tab in the Crafting Log now.

With Patch 5.3 the Collectable Synthesis skill has been removed from crafters altogether, and all collectables were converted into standalone recipes. All the old collectable recipes no longer make collectables, so you’ll need to use the new dedicated recipes to earn yourself scrips and experience. Open your Crafting Log and tab over to the the Special Recipes (the bag with a star icon under Recipe Level). From there you will see a drop-down menu for crafting Collectables near the bottom, broken down into three categories: levels 50-60, levels 61-70, and levels 71-80.

With this change the Collectables turn-ins have also been adjusted. Items that were formerly collectables prior to Patch 5.3 are no longer accepted for turn-ins, but you can submit any you may have left over to the Collectable Dealer in Mor Dhona to get some credit (X:22.3 Y:6.7). Additionally, collectable turn-ins no longer change daily, nor have a daily bonus. On the one hand that means the collectables required for turn-in from 50-80 are now static. On the other, well, Rowena’s House of Splendors no longer appears in the Timers window, so you’ll need to manually check and memorize what the turn-ins are.