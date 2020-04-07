Patch 5.25 adds a wealth of new relics to Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, and none are more grindy than the crafter/gatherer Skysteel Tool materials. These new tools are roughly the equivalent of a high-end penta-melded Facet gear, so those out there with more time than money will benefit from the grind. Let’s break down the materials needed to get there.

Skysteel Tools are made with new “Oddly Specific” materials.

Both crafters and gatherers will need a set amount of “Oddly Specific” Skysteel Tool materials to upgrade their Skysteel Tools from the base Prototype to the current Augmented +1 max. Gatherers will find their materials out in the field, and crafters will need a combination of a regular materials and an Oddly Specific item bought with Yellow Crafter Scrips (level 70 items; bottom of the page). Fishers will also need to buy the Skyball bait before hitting the ole’ fishing hole. Additional Prototype Skysteel Tool relics can be bought for 80,000 gil from Denys.

Also, all materials gathered or crafted for turn in must be high-quality. The only exception to this is the secondary item for gatherers, which is a Hidden item found in the same nodes as the other materials. Additionally, crafters must craft their items with the Skysteel Tool. This limitation does not apply to gatherers.

I’ll break it down by tier and class below, and I’ve added the zone for the gatherers. Crafters will buy all their Oddly Specific items from the scrips vendor for 50 Yellow Scrips a pop, and can grab their regular mats either with their own gatherer or from the market board (for a total of 8000 Yellow Scrips for all crafter Augmented Tools, and 12,000 scrips for all the Augmented +1 tools). Locations and recipes can also be found within the gathering and crafting logs. Without further ado, here is the Skysteel Tool materials list: