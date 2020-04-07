After months of teasing and waiting the crafter/gatherer relic tools – A.K.A. Skysteel Tools – have been added to Final Fantasy XIV in Patch 5.25. You’ll need to have unlocked the Ishgardian Restoration if you wish to obtain these powerful new items, but the good news is you don’t need to be an omni-crafter or godly gatherer to get started.

Skysteel Tools are earned after completing the quest “Mislaid Plans.”

Before you can take on the new quest “Mislaid Plans” for your Skysteel Tools you’ll first need to unlock the Ishgardian Restoration. This isn’t too cosmic, and I have a full write-up on it, but I’ll boil it down here real quick. You’ll need to reach level 60 and complete the Dragonsong arc from Heavensward (the “Litany of Peace” quest, to be precise). Once you have done so you can undertake the “Towards the Firmament” quest and unlock the Ishgardian Restoration.

There will be one final hurdle you’ll need to jump before accepting “Mislaid Plans,” and that’s to have at least one gatherer or crafter at level 80. The Skysteel Tools are endgame items, so this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Once you have reached or swapped over to your level 80 crafter or gatherer the Skysteel Engineer in the Foundation will offer up the quest (X: 14.2, Y:12.5).

Once you complete “Mislaid Plans” you’ll receive a Skysteel Prototype Coffer, which will transform into a Skysteel Tool for whatever your current Disciple of Hand or Land is (assuming you are also level 80, naturally). Denys in the Brume will offer additional coffers for your other level 80 crafters and gatherers for 80,000 gil, so don’t fret having to repeat the quest for each (Denys can be found at X: 8.0, Y: 10.0).

To enhance your Skysteel Tools you’ll need to deliver a specific number of items to Denys in the Brume, and the items will be determined by the tool you are trying to upgrade. Crafting items will be added to the Crafting Log under the Ishgardian Restoration tab of the Special Recipes list, and gathering items will be added to the Gathering Log under Skysteel Tools within the Special Items tap.

The “Oddly Specific” items for crafters are purchased with yellow crafter scrips in the Level 70 Items tab (look towards the bottom) for 50 scrips each. The recipes will also require a normal item, but you’ll want to focus on one relic at a time lest you cannibalize scrips required for one class or another.

The gatherer “Oddly Specific” Skysteel items will be found in new nodes added to Final Fantasy XIV, and some of the items are Hidden (yay…). Fishers will need the new Signature Skyballs from Denys to fish up what they need from specified fishing locations, so their relic grind will be largely self-contained.

There are two upgrade tiers, one from iLvL 440 to 455, and the final, purple tier that grants the fully powered 475 Skysteel tool. Each upgrade requires a boatload of materials, though. And I mean boatload.

That’s the general gist behind the new Skysteel Relic Tools for crafters and gatherers: gather a bunch of easy to acquire items, craft a bunch of somewhat simple to complete recipes, and turn it all in to make your Skysteel Tool better and your future endeavors simpler. Or, as long-standing crafters and gatherers already know: get to grinding!