Final Fantasy XIV will be down for maintenance to implement a Patch 5.58 hotfix and address other issues, and here’s everything we know about the hotfixes. Patch 5.58 was deployed just a few weeks ago, removing the weekly loot restrictions in certain raids and ushering in Season 20 of the Feast in PvP. There won’t be any new features added after this downtime period because it isn’t a new patch. Here’s everything we know about the Patch 5.58 hotfixes in Final Fantasy XIV.

Final Fantasy XIV Update 5.58 Hotfix Patch Notes

According to the official Lodestone post, the downtime period is primarily being used to conduct maintenance on server infrastructure. It also says Patch 5.58 HotFixes will be implemented, but we’ll have to wait until the maintenance period is over to find out what will change. Again, don’t expect any new features. The hotfixes will only fix a few minor bugs, if that.

The maintenance period will last from August 23 at 6 PM PDT to August 24 at 3 AM PDT, making this a nine hour maintenance period. The downtime for Patch 5.58 was already abnormally long, likely because that maintenance period included server adjustments as well, and now this downtime period is continuing that trend.

Final Fantasy XIV has seen a gigantic influx of new players this summer, so these server infrastructure improvements are appreciated. Several popular Twitch streamers have started playing FFXIV recently, and the game’s concurrent player count keeps ballooning to new heights. Whether this momentum can be maintained until the highly-anticipated launch of the Endwalker expansion this November remains to be seen, but for now, Eorzea has no shortage of sprouts.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.