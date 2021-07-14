Final Fantasy XIV is now the most popular MMORPG in the world. With all those new players and a dedicated player base, it makes sense that so many people are excited to check the next big thing that is coming to their game. Although it might be a while until we can put our hands on the expansion, we are here to tell you How to Download the FFXIV Endwalker Benchmark. That way, you can at least check some of the upcoming content in case you can’t wait any longer.

How to Download the FFXIV Endwalker Benchmark

You can download the FFXIV benchmark by visiting the official Final Fantasy XIV website. On the Benchmark tab, go to the bottom of the page and click on download. You will be taken to the Download page, where you must scroll and agree with all the terms. By clicking on “Agree,” you acknowledge that you read and agree with everything listed in the Software License Agreement.

According to the website, there is no guarantee that this Benchmark Software will run on all systems. It might not run on your computer due to compatibility issues with hardware and other software. Please, make sure to read everything stated on the download page for more information on the matter.

Endwalker is Final Fantasy XIV’s fourth expansion pack, and it is scheduled to be released on November 23. The expansion will bring a lot of new content to the game, including new character classes a higher level cap.