Update 6.05 has arrived for Final Fantasy XIV, adding Endwalker’s first Savage raids and much more. This is the second patch to hit Final Fantasy XIV since the launch of the Endwalker expansion one month ago, and this patch contains most of the major new additions that players have been waiting for since the expansion dropped. While Patch 6.01 added the normal version of Pandaemonium: Asphodelos, Patch 6.05 brings the Savage version of Asphodelos along with a new Treasure Dungeon, new Allagan tomestones, new gear, and much more. Here’s everything new with Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.05.

Final Fantasy XIV Update 6.05 Patch Notes

Playable Content

Treasure Hunt The Excitatron 6000 has been added.

Housing Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest have been added. New furnishings have been added. New orchestrion rolls have been added.

The Manderville Gold Saucer New prizes are available for purchase using MGP.



Battle System

Actions and traits have been adjusted as follows:

Monk

Action Adjustment Arm of the Destroyer When under the effect of Perfect Balance, now grants Raptor Chakra even when missing a target. Rockbreaker When under the effect of Perfect Balance, now grants Opo-opo Chakra even when missing a target. Four-point Fury When under the effect of Perfect Balance, now grants Coeurl Chakra even when missing a target. Shadow of the Destroyer When under the effect of Perfect Balance, now grants Raptor Chakra even when missing a target. Elixir Field Now grants Lunar Nadi and Formless Fist even when missing a target. Flint Strike Now grants Solar Nadi and Formless Fist even when missing a target. Rising Phoenix Now grants Solar Nadi and Formless Fist even when missing a target.

Dragoon

Action Adjustment Wyrmwind Thrust Potency has been increased from 370 to 420. Geirskogul Potency has been increased from 250 to 260. Nastrond Potency has been increased from 350 to 360.

Ninja

Action Adjustment Raiton The status effect granted upon execution has been changed from “Forked Raiju Ready” to “Raiju Ready.”

The status effect duration has been increased from 15 to 30 seconds. Bunshin The Phantom Kamaitachi Ready status effect no longer expires when the effect of Bunshin ends.

This action now changes to Phantom Kamaitachi upon execution.

The Phantom Kamaitachi Ready status effect now has a duration of 45 seconds. Phantom Kamaitachi Execution no longer consumes a stack of Bunshin.

Increase to Ninki Gauge has been changed from 5 to 10.* Prior to Patch 6.05, both the execution of Phantom Kamaitachi and the effect of Bunshin increased the Ninki Gauge by 5, resulting in a total increase of 10. The above adjustment ensures this increase to the Ninki Gauge remains unchanged when executing Phantom Kamaitachi. Forked Raiju Potency has been increased from 400 to 560.

The additional effect “Grants Fleeting Raiju Ready” has been removed.

The requirement for execution has been changed from “while under the effect of Forked Raiju Ready” to “while under the effect of Raiju Ready.” Fleeting Raiju Players will no longer rush target upon execution.

Range has been reduced from 20 yalms to 3 yalms.

Potency has been increased from 450 to 560.

The requirement for execution has been changed from “while under the effect of Fleeting Raiju Ready” to “while under the effect of Raiju Ready.”

Can now be set to the Hotbar.

Samurai

Action Adjustment Higanbana Range has been increased from 3 yalms to 6 yalms. Kaeshi: Higanbana Range has been increased from 3 yalms to 6 yalms. Midare Setsugekka Range has been increased from 3 yalms to 6 yalms. Kaeshi: Setsugekka Range has been increased from 3 yalms to 6 yalms.

Reaper

Action Adjustment Arcane Crest Cure potency of the Crest of Time Returned effect has been reduced from 100 to 50.

Dancer

Action Adjustment Standard Finish Action category has been changed from ability to weaponskill. Technical Finish Action category has been changed from ability to weaponskill. Tillana Action category has been changed from ability to weaponskill.

Summoner

Action Adjustment Fountain of Fire Potency has been increased from 430 to 520. Brand of Purgatory Potency has been increased from 180 to 240.

Scholar

Action Adjustment Fey Union Range has been increased from 15 yalms to 30 yalms.

The range within which players must stay has been increased from 15 yalms to 30 yalms.

The raid Pandaemonium: Asphodelos (Savage) has been added.

Players can only register to enter Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage) via the Raid Finder.

Level Requirement: Disciple of War or Magic level 90 (Two or more of the same job is not permitted)

Item Level Requirement: Asphodelos: The First Circle (Savage): Average Item Level 570 Asphodelos: The Second Circle (Savage): Average Item Level 575 Asphodelos: The Third Circle (Savage): Average Item Level 580 Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (Savage): Average Item Level 580

Party Size: 8 Players

Time Limit: Asphodelos: The First Circle (Savage): 90 minutes Asphodelos: The Second Circle (Savage) : 90 minutes Asphodelos: The Third Circle (Savage): 90 minutes Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (Savage): 120 minutes

Requirements To access Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage), players must speak with Nemjiji in Labyrinthos (X:8.4 Y:27.4) with a level 90 Disciple of War or Magic after completing the quest “Who Wards the Warders.”

Rewards Upon completing Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage) duties, a treasure coffer will appear containing an Asphodelos Coffer. Using this item transforms it into gear corresponding to the user’s current job. In addition, the coffers that appear upon completing Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (Savage) yield weapons. If your party contains players replaying a circle prior to the weekly reset, the number of treasure coffers appearing upon completion will decrease. Furthermore, players will be ineligible for rewards from treasure coffers as well as Asphodelos Mythos when replaying a circle prior to the weekly reset.

The following duties have been added to the Raid Finder: Asphodelos: The First Circle (Savage) Asphodelos: The Second Circle (Savage) Asphodelos: The Third Circle (Savage) Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (Savage)

New Elite Marks have been added

Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy have been added.

The number of Allagan Tomestones received for completion of duty roulette has been adjusted.

The following trials have been added to Stone, Sky, Sea: Asphodelos: The First Circle (Savage) Asphodelos: The Second Circle (Savage) Asphodelos: The Third Circle (Savage) Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (Savage)



Items

New items have been added.

New recipes have been added.

New master recipes have been added.

New mounts have been added.

New minions have been added.

System

New achievements and titles have been added.

The option Duty Complete (Weekly Reward Unclaimed) has been added to the Party Finder. This option is only available when recruiting party members for high-end raids.

New music has been added.

Resolved Issues

The following issues have been addressed.

An issue when playing as warrior wherein players could be incapacitated by damage over time effects while under the effect of Holmgang.

An issue when playing as dark knight wherein players could be incapacitated by damage over time effects while under the effect of Walking Dead.

An issue wherein the description of dancer trait Enhanced Devilment was incorrect. This issue did not affect the functionality of this trait. The correct effect duration was 20 seconds.

An issue wherein the effect of the PvE action Sharpcast was removed erroneously under certain conditions.

An issue when playing as warrior wherein the healing effect of Nascent Flash could not be triggered on party members in PvP.

An issue when playing as botanist or miner wherein triggering the Gatherer’s Boon effect did not award players with company credits.

An issue wherein the number of tomestones needed to purchase items from Mowen’s merchant in the Crystarium (X:10.1 Y:11.8) was incorrect.

An issue wherein the Heavensturn event items Golden Tora Kabuto and Silver Tora Kabuto were named incorrectly.

Other minor text issues have also been addressed.

Known Issues

An issue in the Excitatron 6000 wherein certain enemy actions do not appear in the battle log.

An issue wherein the description for the action Phantom Kamaitachi is incorrect. This issue does not affect the functionality of this action. Execution of this action increases the Ninki Gauge by 10.

An issue wherein the icon of certain high-quality items introduced in Patch 6.05 are incorrect.

An issue wherein certain items introduced in Patch 6.05, that are be purchased in exchange for MGP, can be sold to NPC vendors.

FFXIV Update 6.05 Maintenance Schedule

The Final Fantasy XIV servers will go offline on January 3 at 9 PM PT and remain offline until January 4 at 2 AM PT, meaning the maintenance period for Patch 6.05 will last 5 hours. The maintenance period for Patch 6.01 ended early, so keep an eye out just in case the servers come back online ahead of schedule.

