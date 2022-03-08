Final Fantasy XIV Update 6.08 Hotfix Patch Notes

Patch 6.08 Hotfixes are now live in Final Fantasy XIV Online: Endwalker, and here are all the changes and fixes added in this update. This is not the main Patch 6.08. That update went live quite some time ago and added the current Savage raid tier among other things. This is just a small update that addresses some backend issues, but that didn’t stop Square Enix from taking the game offline for maintenance that lasted a few hours. Now that the servers are live, here’s what’s new with FFXIV’s Patch 6.08 Hotfixes.

FFXIV Patch 6.08 Hotfix Changes

Performed Maintenance on the Following: Final Fantasy XIV Companion App The Lodestone Final Fantasy XIV Online Store/Mog Station Server Infrastructure

Changed the Following Worlds to Standard Worlds: Adamantoise (NA Aether) Balmung (NA Crystal) Behemoth (NA Primal) Cactuar (NA Aether) Faerie (NA Aether) Gilgamesh (NA Aether) Jenova (NA Aether) Leviathan (NA Primal) Midgardsormr (NA Aether) Sargatanas (NA Aether) Siren (NA Aether) Asura (JP) Bahamut (JP) Chocobo (JP) Gungnir (JP) Titan (JP) Tonberry (JP) Typhon (JP) Cerberus (EU) Moogle (EU) Odin (EU) Phoenix (EU) Ragnarok (EU) Shiva (EU)



As stated above, this patch only contained server infrastructure changes and no new major additions. Fans will have to wait until Patch 6.1, currently scheduled for release sometime in April, for new content. A Live Letter took place recently providing an overview of the new update, and a second Live Letter will take place closer to the release of the Patch where the trailer will be shown and additional details will be revealed.

Since this hotfix update addressed server infrastructure issues, the status of several Worlds has now been changed. For the first time in a while, some Worlds on the Aether Data Center are now available to new characters and existing characters wishing to transfer. Leviathan has also cleared up on the Primal Data Center, and the same goes for Balmung on the Crystal DC. With Data Center travel coming soon, however, you may want to hold off on transferring Worlds to play with friends.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.