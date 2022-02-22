Final Fantasy XIV’s Critically-Acclaimed Free Trial is Finally Available Again

Haven’t you heard? The critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) is recommencing its free trial services to players around the world as we speak. This jovial and overly enthusiastic attitude is one that the player base is all but too familiar with on social media platforms that allows for the promotion and circulation of the Final Fantasy XIV experience to interested passersby on the Internet.

The Free Trials for Final Fantasy XIV is an experience that allows the player to adventure through the contents available in A Realm Reborn, the beginning iteration of the game following the reboot helmed by Naoki Yoshida. This is continued with a journey into the contents on offer by Heavensward, the first major expansion to the game that led to the access of new jobs Dark Knight, Machinist, and Astrologian. Players are free to play through the game with no restrictions on playtime up to the conclusion of Heavensward, with the caveat of not being able to freely access multiplayer-oriented functions, such as joining a guild, using the marketplace, or creating a party to join raids with a friend in tow.

With no alterations to the previous limits set in place for the Free Trial, the game is reopening its doors for people who are interested in becoming a Warrior of Light that will eventually save the world of Hydaelyn from peril. This option was once put to a halt as a result of the traffic congestion caused by the release of the Endwalker expansion, which led to the return of dedicated players and the arrival of newly interested subscribers. With the Free Trials back in operation, players who are intrigued by the prospect of playing Final Fantasy XIV from the very beginning are given the affordances to do so, as long as they are capable of dealing with the limitations in place.

Have you heard? The critically acclaimed MMORPG #FFXIV's Free Trial resumes Feb. 22, 2022! Help spread the word! 📣❤️🔁 pic.twitter.com/NTs6SC0LNg — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) February 19, 2022

This would certainly be to the contrary of players who have played the MMORPG title before but are interested in the prospect of the new raids and jobs on offer with the latest expansion of Endwalker, in their instance, the idea of skipping past story contents that they’ve missed in their absence is perhaps a more enticing one. Though arguably in such instances, the returning player most likely has already subscribed to FFXIV using their user account, which means that they’ll be unable to take advantage of the Free Trial and the services that it has on offer.

Though the Free Trial is back in motion and might lead to interested players joining the MMORPG further down the line, it is interesting to note the lack of adjustment to the contents on offer for the Free Trial, ever since the expansion to it in 2020 which updated the package to include Heavensward. It would be interesting to see if a day would ever come when the second expansion, Stormblood, becomes a part of the meme that is the expanded free trial belonging to the critically acclaimed MMORPG of Final Fantasy XIV.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.