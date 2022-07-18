Fortnite: All No Sweat Summer Quests and Rewards

The No Sweat Summer Fortnite event provides players with an opportunity to earn a ton of free gear and rewards just by playing the game and completing easy quests, so you won’t want to miss out on this limited-time event if you’re a Fortnite fan. There’s a summer event in Fortnite every year, and while most fans are usually waiting to see the new summer variants of fan-favorite skins in the Item Shop, the free event rewards are pretty cool this time around as well. Plus, they all involve normal gameplay actions, so you can complete most of them just by playing normally. Here are all the No Sweat Summer quests and rewards in Fortnite.

All No Sweat Summer Challenges and Rewards in Fortnite

There are 22 quests to complete during the No Sweat Summer event this year. Each of them rewards a different cosmetic item, but the rewards for some of them are still not yet known at the time of writing. This guide will be updated once more details are revealed about the event.

Quest Reward Land after jumping from the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event. Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling Carry the No Sweat sign and place it at a sponsorship location. ??? Complete a lap around the boat race circuit after the starting countdown (1) ??? Make a character dance to a Boogie Bomb. ??? Emote at different promotional dance floor locations (2) Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Fishy Flurry style) Back Bling Pick Up a No Sweat Sign (2) Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Meowscles style) Back Bling Ring doorbells until they break (3) ??? Catch three seconds of air while driving a Motorboat ??? Remove No Sweat signs from recalled products (3) ??? Throw an Ice Cream at different named locations (3) ??? Place the No Sweat signs in an official bin (1) Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Goopy Guff style) Back Bling Pop No Sweat Summer inflatable objects (3) ??? Jump on umbrellas along the beach (5) ??? Kick a beach ball and kick a giant beach ball (2) ??? Fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers (1) ??? Bust through doors in different neighborhoods (3) ??? Destroy large sea buoys with Motorboat Missiles (3) No Sweatin’ Menu Music Damage opponents while swimming (150) ??? Visit different named locations. ??? Complete three No Sweat Summer Quests (3) Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Nana Frost style) Back Bling Complete seven No Sweat Summer Quests (7) Sweaty Sailor Umbrella Complete 14 No Sweat Summer Quests (14) Sweaty Rotation Emote

These quests will be active throughout the entire event, but the rewards will not be obtainable once No Sweat Summer comes to a close. Make sure to get them done in time if you want the free rewards.

No Sweat Summer Event Schedule

The No Sweat Summer event doesn’t have a set schedule just yet, but Epic Games has confirmed that the event will start sometime this week. Most people are assuming that the event will begin on Thursday, July 21 and last for a few weeks. This guide will be updated once Epic Games reveals the event schedule.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.