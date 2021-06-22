The Cosmic Summer event is officially underway in Fortnite, and Summer Jules will be one of the new skins featured during this event. Cosmic Summer already offers a ton of free quests and rewards for players to earn, but there will also be paid skins in the Item Shop. Epic Games released a screenshot showcasing Jules, Midas, and more hanging out on a beach together in summer-appropriate attire, and each of these characters will be available in the item shop at some point during the event. Here’s how to get Summer Jules in Fortnite.

How to Get Summer Jules in Fortnite

Summer Jules will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop during the Cosmic Summer Event. The outfit, called Beach Jules, will likely cost 1,200 V-Bucks. The exact release date of the skin has not yet been announced by Epic Games, but we will update this article accordingly once it hits the Item Shop. According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, we will get a new or returning summer skin in the Item Shop every day until the Cosmic Summer event ends on July 6.

We will get new and/or returning summer skins everyday from today until June 6th! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 22, 2021

Summer Jules will most likely only be available in the store for a short period during this event, so be sure to routinely check the Item Shop when it updates to see if she is there. The Cosmic Summer event will also feature new summer skins for Midas, Brutus, Ruby, and more as well.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.