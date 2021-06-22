Fortnite Cosmic Summer Event Guide: All Challenges and Rewards

The Cosmic Summer event is finally here in Fortnite, and players can earn a ton of free rewards by jumping into special limited-time modes. While Fortnite Season 7 has only just begun and the alien shenanigans on the island are starting to ramp up even further, Epic Games has released this event to take players’ minds off the ongoing invasion for the moment. This event brings back a handful of fan-favorite limited-time modes includes Bios Zone Wars Trio, Pro 100, Freaky Flights, and The Pit. The event challenges can only be completed in these game modes, so players will have to take a short break from battle royale to earn these free rewards. Here are all the Cosmic Summer challenges and rewards in Fortnite.

All Cosmic Summer Challenges in Fortnite

There are 17 Cosmic Summer event challenges in total. These challenges will be released in waves throughout the duration of the event.

Believer Beach (Loading Screen) – Complete Cosmic Summer Quests (2)

– Complete Cosmic Summer Quests (2) Icy Pop (Wrap) – Complete Cosmic Summer Quests (6)

– Complete Cosmic Summer Quests (6) Lil’ Treat (Emote) – Complete Cosmic Summer Quests (12)

– Complete Cosmic Summer Quests (12) Brain Freeze (Slurpberry)(Back Bling) – Deal damage to players in Bios Zone Wars Trio (1000)

– Deal damage to players in Bios Zone Wars Trio (1000) Sun (Banner Icon) – Get headshot eliminations in Bios Zone Wars Trio (10)

– Get headshot eliminations in Bios Zone Wars Trio (10) Firecracker Freefall (Contrail) – Gain Health or Apply Shields in Bios Zone Wars Trio (500)

– Gain Health or Apply Shields in Bios Zone Wars Trio (500) Cloud Llama Board (Cloud Coral)(Glider) – Assist teammates with eliminations in Bioz Zone Wars Trio (50)

– Assist teammates with eliminations in Bioz Zone Wars Trio (50) Brain Freeze (Slimeberry)(Back Bling) – Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Pro 100 (10)

– Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Pro 100 (10) Beach Blast (Music) – Deal damage to players with a rocket launcher in Pro 100 (1000)

– Deal damage to players with a rocket launcher in Pro 100 (1000) Cloud Llama Board (Cloudy Cat)(Glider) – Revive teammates in Pro 100 (20)

– Revive teammates in Pro 100 (20) Brain Freeze (Orangeberry)(Back Bling) – Travel 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights

– Travel 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights KA-BANG! (Wrap) – Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights (50)

– Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights (50) Cloud Llama Board (Cloud Crew)(Glider) – Eliminate players while in a X-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights (25)

– Eliminate players while in a X-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights (25) Brain Freeze (Whirlberry)(Back Bling) – Build structures in The Pit (500)

– Build structures in The Pit (500) Stellar Sipper (Emoticon) – Destroy structures in The Pit (500)

– Destroy structures in The Pit (500) Marshmallets (Harvesting Tool) – Eliminate players with 5 different types of weapons in a single The Pit match (5)

– Eliminate players with 5 different types of weapons in a single The Pit match (5) Cloud Llama Board (Golden Wave) – Get headshots in The Pit (50)

The first set of Cosmic Summer event challenges is already available and requires fans to play Bios Zone Wars Trio. The remainder of the challenges are all centered around different limited-time modes, and completing challenges across the board during the event will unlock bonus rewards like an exclusive emote and more.

How Long Will the Event Last?

The Cosmic Summer Fortnite event will last until Monday, July 5, 2021, at 11:59 PM ET. Additional challenges, limited-time modes, and more will be released as the event goes on. The first set of challenges is already available now, and more content will become available every three days until the Cosmic Summer event is over.

