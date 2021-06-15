Fortnite: Where to Find the Graffiti-Covered Wall at Hydro 16 or Catty Corner

The second week of Season 7 quests are finally here in Fortnite, and one of the new challenges requires players to find a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or Catty Corner. Like many of the week 2 challenges for Season 7, this quest can be completed in just a few minutes as long as you know where to go. Catty Corner and Hydro 16 aren’t the most popular locations on the Fortnite map, so some players may not be too familiar with them. Thankfully, we’ve got your back with the graffiti locations in both places. Here’s where to find the graffiti-covered wall in Fortnite.

Fortnite Hydro 16 Graffiti-Covered Wall Location

Hydro 16 is not a named location on the Fortnite map, so some players may not know where to find it. It is located to the east of Slurpy Swamp, just a short distance from the massive waterfall and dam. To find the graffiti-covered wall there, jump into the shallow water on the northwest side of the building. There will be an alien graffiti tag near the corner of the building’s foundation. The second graffiti-covered wall is located on the dam itself, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find.

Fortnite Catty Corner Graffiti-Covered Wall Location

The challenge specifies that the other set of graffiti is near Catty Corner, not in Catty Corner, so you’ll have to venture a short distance away from the POI to find the art. The Catty Corner graffiti-covered wall is located to the east of the POI, near the sealed-off vault. Simply follow the road down to the sealed vault doors and you’ll see both graffiti locations. The first is on a wall to the left of the road, and the second is to the right of the main vault door. Once you find the graffiti-covered walls, you’ll earn a significant chunk of XP and a few Battle Stars if you level up.

- This article was updated on:June 15th, 2021