Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass Explained: What Are Battle Stars and How Do You Unlock Skins?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is finally here, but the highly-anticipated Battle Pass uses a new system with Battle Stars that players may not be used to. Instead of offering a linear progression from level 1 to level 100, the new Battle Pass lets you pick and choose which rewards you want to earn in whichever order you want to earn them. You’ll still be able to earn every reward by the time you reach tier 100, but you can get certain items earlier if you really want them. Here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass, including how Battle Stars work and how to unlock new skins.

How Does the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass Work?

Every time you reach a new tier of the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass, you’ll receive Battle Stars. You can spend these Battle Stars on the Battle Pass menu in exchange for specific rewards. For example, you can choose to spend five Battle Stars on a new lobby music track or spend those five Battle Stars on bonus V-Bucks. The Battle Pass menu is divided into different pages, and you’ll unlock new pages of rewards as you reach higher levels of the Battle Pass.

Each page has a top-tier reward like a new skin, but you won’t be able to purchase these rewards until you collect everything else on the page. You’ll still need Battle Stars to get these rewards, but you also don’t have to buy them if you don’t want them. If you don’t want to purchase a skin with Battle Stars, you can save them and get the rewards from a different page. Players that don’t purchase the Battle Pass can also redeem free rewards with Battle Stars they earn by playing matches.

How Do You Get Battle Stars?

Battle Stars are obtained by playing matches and leveling up the Battle Pass. When you level up by gaining XP or purchasing Battle Pass tiers with V-Bucks, you’ll earn five Battle Stars that you can them go and spend on various rewards. That means there are 500 Battle Stars to earn if you reach level 100 of the Battle Pass. Rewards typically range from 3-9 Battle Stars, and since you don’t have to buy everything on the Battle Pass, you’ll definitely be able to get the cosmetics you want to unlock. Fortnite Season 7 features skins like Rick from Rick and Morty and Superman, so save up those Battle Stars if you want to earn unlock these characters.

What Skins Are Included in the Season 7 Battle Pass?

Unlike previous seasons which included a wide array of crossover characters like Lara Croft and Raven from Teen Titans, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 mostly features original characters designed by Epic Games. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any interesting characters on the new Battle Pass.

Superman is included with the new Battle Pass, only you won’t be able to unlock him until later this season. He’ll also be locked behind a series of challenges, but they likely won’t be too difficult. Rick Sanchez from the popular show Rick and Morty is also in the Battle Pass, and you can unlock him as soon as you reach the appropriate level. As far as original characters go, there are a handful of cool-looking skins in the game after the new update. The main two that people are excited about are a character called Kymera that you can customize in the Battle Pass menu and a new bunny character that is unlocked on Page 4 of the Battle Pass.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.