The Kymera skin in Fortnite Season 7 is customizable, but you’ll need to collect Alien Artifacts in order to obtain new styles for the outfit. Alien Artifacts are rare and can only be found in specific locations. You won’t be able to get enough to get all the styles for Kymera in a day or two. Plus, if you want the final style for any part of the outfit, you have to unlock every other style on the list first. You’re going to want to stock up and search for these artifacts as much as you can. Here’s how to get Alien Artifacts in Fortnite.

How to Get Alien Artifacts in Fortnite

Alien Artifacts can be found all over the island, but only a few of them appear each week. The first week of the season has five of them to discover (check out our guide for week 1 Alien Artifact locations). They look like metallic canisters with a pink object inside so they stand out from the scenery. If you come across one, just walk into it to collect it.

Another way to find Alien Artifacts is to search Cosmic Chests, a new type of chest added to the game in Season 7. These chests are suspended in giant pink crystals. To open them, you and your friends need to take turns hitting the crystal’s weak spots with your pickaxes. If you’re fast enough, you can still hit all the weak spots solo, too. Once you get a Cosmic Chest open, it’ll drop Alien Artifacts and enough gear for a full party of four players.

Once you collect Alien Artifacts, you can spend them in the Battle Pass menu to customize the Kymera skin. This alien skin is unlocked as soon as you purchase the Battle Pass, so you can start spending your Alien Artifacts whenever you want. You can change the top of the head, the bottom of the head, the eyes, the skin, and the armor of this outfit, so you can really make it your own. There are a ton of combinations, but everyone is obviously hunting for the top tier styles that require 17 Alien Artifacts to unlock after you’ve unlocked everything else on top of that.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will last until September, so there’s a lot of time to collect Alien Artifacts and unlock the styles you want for Kymera. While you’re hunting for Alien Artifacts, you can also level up the Battle Pass and collect Battle Stars, allowing you to unlock new cosmetic items and skins like Rick Sanchez. You can also get a headstart on the first Season 7 challenges like conversing with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot, or Bushranger or interacting with Bunker Jonesy’s conspiracy board.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on:June 8th, 2021