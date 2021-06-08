Fortnite: Where to Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot, or Bushranger

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has finally arrived and one of the first quests of the season requires you to converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot, or Bushranger. These are all NPCs scattered across the Fortnite map, but because this is a new season, old characters are located in new places and new characters can be found in most locations. If you want to find and talk to these five NPCs, you’ll have to visit a few of the new areas on the map. Here’s where to converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot, or Bushranger in Fortnite Season 7.

Where to Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot, or Bushranger in Fortnite

There are five characters you can converse with to complete this quest, but you only need to speak to three of them to get it done. Each character’s location is listed below.

In the eastern half of Believer Beach

In the house by the pond southwest of Boney Burbs

By the river bend West of Corny Complex

In a building on the northern side of Retail Row

Near the bridge east of Misty Meadows

The easiest three NPCs to converse with are near Believer Beach, Holly Hedges, and Boney Burbs. All three of these people can be found in the top left corner of the map, so you should be able to see them all in a single match. You don’t have to talk to all three characters in the same match though, so you can visit them one at a time if you want to.

It’s recommended to do this challenge in Team Rumble mode since you can use your glider to cover large distances easily and you’ll have plenty of materials to build huge ramps. You also won’t have to worry about getting eliminated by other players, and that’s a huge hassle at the beginning of a season when everyone is trying to get the same challenges done.

Once you find the right NPCs, just interact with them and they’ll run through their dialogue. After they say what they have to say about the aliens and the ongoing invasion, you’ll make progress on the challenge. Once you converse with three of the NPCs, the quest will be completed and you’ll be ready to move onto the second part of the weekly legendary quest. Fortnite Season 7 is filled with an all-new Battle Pass and several crossover skins like Rick Sanchez and Superman, so there’s a lot to get done in the coming weeks.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.