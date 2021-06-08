Fortnite: How to Interact with Bunker Jonesy’s Conspiracy Board

Bunker Jonesy is one of the only NPCs to be wary of the aliens, and now a new Fortnite challenge requires you to interact with his conspiracy board. If you have any knowledge of Bunker Jonesy, then you know he gets around. He has several different spawn locations, which makes him a difficult man to track down. Thankfully, the conspiracy board only appears at one location so you don’t have to go on a wild goose chase to find it. Here’s how to interact with Bunker Jonesy’s conspiracy board in Fortnite.

Where is Bunker Jonesy’s Conspiracy Board in Fortnite?

Bunker Jonesy’s conspiracy board is located in a house on the southern coast of the island. It’s slightly southeast of Misty Meadows, just south of the dance club. You’ll know you’re in the right place if you see Bunker Jonesy when you enter the building. It’s a small, two-story wooden house, and you should be able to see the NPC speech bubble icon from outside.

Once you enter the building, the conspiracy board can be found on the first floor. Bunker Jonesy himself will usually be standing by it in his ghostly form. To complete this challenge, all you have to do is hold the button to interact with it. There are no puzzles to solve or anything. Once it’s done, you can back out to the lobby and start the next step of the quest.

As always, it’s recommended to do this challenge in Team Rumble. Because it’s the beginning of the season, everyone is trying to get the same challenges done. Having multiple players in the same area always leads to bloodshed, so it’s best to play on a team mode with respawns enabled so you don’t get instantly eliminated by a twelve-year-old who’s just trying to ruin people’s days. You can also use your glider to get across the map more easily if the Battle Bus doesn’t bring you exactly where you need to go, which is always nice.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has several more quests on the way, and the alien storyline will only pick up more steam as the weeks go by and the season progresses. Superman is confirmed to be coming to the game a few weeks from now, and there will be Superman-themed challenges to complete because he’s the secret skin for Season 7. As for right now, you can stock up on Battle Stars and try to unlock the Rick Sanchez skin.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.