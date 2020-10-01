Fortnite – All Season 4 Week 6 XP Coins Locations

Fortnite Season 4 Week 6 is finally here, and there are a ton of new XP Coins spread throughout the map for players to collect. There’s a new Gold XP Coin this week at a Marvel POI you may have already visited before, as well as two new Purple XP Coins and a bunch of Blue and Green XP Coins. While you’re out collecting these coins, make sure to complete your new Wolverine Challenges or the Week 6 Challenges, which reward a heft amount of XP. Here’s a full map of all Fortnite Season 4 Week 6 XP Coins.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 6 XP Coins Locations

This week’s Gold XP Coin can be found at Ant Manor, a Marvel POI located north of Holly Hedges. It’s inside the giant doghouse resting in a hole in the floor. As per usual, Blue XP Coins require you to break objects to reveal them, and this week you’ll need to destroy a house plant, a barrel, and a desk at various locations marked on the map below.

This map is courtesy of TheBriteFuture, a known Fortnite leaker. If you collect all of the coins this week, you should get a nice XP boost and earn a few Battle Pass tiers along the way.

Once you’ve collected all the coins, you can start working on defeating Wolverine to earn the Wolverine skin. Also, the Season 4 Week 6 Challenges are now available, and they’re pretty easy to get done. Fortnite’s 3rd Birthday Bash is also almost over, and time is running out to complete any remaining Birthday Challenges you may have missed before they’re gone for good.

- This article was updated on:October 1st, 2020