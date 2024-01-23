Fortnite Cardboard Box Locations and Best Hiding Spots: How to Hide in a Cardboard Box for 10 Seconds Guide

Image: Epic Games

As part of the game’s Metal Gear Solid collab, Fortnite players who wish to get the Solid Snake Lying in Wait Loading Screen are tasked with partaking in one of the favorite hobbies of the Legendary Mercenary by hiding for a total of 10 seconds while in a cardboard box.

But where can you even find a box? And after finding it, how can you make sure you are not spotted while hiding in one? Here’s where to find a Cardboard Box and the best place to hide while in it on Fortnite.

Where to Find Cardboard Boxes in Fortnite

Although you can find cardboard boxes all over the island in Fortnite as a chance spawn, I was able to find a few on Reckless Railways across multiple matches. The boxes will be showcased as equipable items (or loot) instead of parts of the environment and can be found either in the ground or inside treasure chests. After you spot a cardboard box, you will be able to hide in it by simply equipping the item and then activating it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Best Fortnite Hiding Spots

After getting a cardboard box in Fortnite, I recommend that you then head to any two or three-story house or building and then use the item within one of the rooms there. If you are more keen on playing solo, I also recommend that you recruit an NPC to make sure you will not be caught by surprise as an easy target.

As you can see in the image below, I completed the challenge while accompanied by Snow Striker. You can recruit him by talking to him at the Summit Base Camp and then expending 200 Gold Bars.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To ensure that you can play no matter where you are and get the skin as soon as possible, don’t forget to also check out How to Play Fortnite at School Unblocked.

This guide was made while playing Fortnite on PS5.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2024