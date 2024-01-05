How to Play Fortnite at School Unblocked

Even though schoolwork is important, you deserve a break from your studies. Most schools have ways to prevent you from playing games on their networks, but you can play Fortnite unblocked on your school network if you know how.

There are a few ways to do this. Not all of them might yield the results that you’re looking for, but these options should give you a chance to get some Fortnite in between periods.

Ways to Play Fortnite Unblocked

Using a VPN

A VPN is a virtual private network. This can help you access sites and programs usually blocked on your school network. Most school networks won’t allow you to download the Epic Games client on their network, but you can if you download and set up a VPN on your laptop.

Related: Ultimate Fortnite 2v2 Map Codes List – Zone Wars, Box Fight, and More

There are a lot of VPNs in the market today, and most of them are decent. Search the internet and see whichever VPN service works best for you. Our advice would be to try out the free versions first. Get the premium version only if you like what the free version offers. Once you’ve set up your VPN, go ahead and download the Epic Games client and install Fortnite. If you already have it installed on your laptop, you only need to activate the VPN and log into the game!

Chromebook & Remote Desktop App

The VPN trick mentioned above won’t work on your Chromebook. If you want to play Fortnite unblocked on your Chromebook, you’ll need to apply some elbow grease. However, remember that this trick will work only if you’ve got a gaming PC or a laptop back at home. Here’s what you need to do:

First, you must install the Chrome Remote Desktop Connection app on your Chromebook and your PC/Laptop back home.

After you’ve installed it, set up remote access on your PC/Laptop by giving your device a name and a unique PIN. That should be enough to set up the connection for you.

When you’re at school, head over to your web browser on your Chromebook, log into https://remotedesktop.google.com, and then select the device you want to access. If you’ve set up only one connection, only one device will appear.

To complete the connection, enter the unique pin you had set up.

This should grant you access to your PC/Laptop back at home.

You can now access Fortnite unblocked at school.

Related: How to Easily Find Fully Modified Weapons in Fortnite

There are two things that you need to remember while using this method. First, you will have to leave your PC/Laptop on if you want to access it remotely from your Chromebook. If it’s powered down or hibernating, you won’t be able to access it. Secondly, you might experience a lot of lag using a Remote Desktop Connection app, which might severely affect your gameplay!

Fortnite Unblocked Mobile

When playing Fortnite unblocked, doing so on your mobile device is the best bet. You can use it on your laptop or Chromebook, but your teachers might notice you’re not working if “Victory Royal” flashes on your screen. However, you won’t be able to play Fortnite unblocked so on iOS devices. While you can still access Fortnite unblocked from Android devices, it’s not a great experience.

Instead, you can sign up for cloud gaming services like Nvidia GeForce NOW. This will work on both Android and iOS devices. Once you sign up for the service, you can access it from your mobile devices. You can then play your favorite games on this cloud gaming service. If you have difficulty accessing this service on your school network, you only need to set up a VPN on your mobile phone and access the cloud gaming service.

These are some ways you can play Fortnite unblocked at school. The Halloween challenges are live in the game right now, so here’s a quick guide on how to destroy Jack-o’-Lanterns in the game. The Inkquisitor is also in Fornite, and defeating him will grant you access to the Mythic suppressed SMG. You can also turn into a werewolf while using the Howler Claws in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2024