With the last week of Fortnitemares here, Fortnite has created a new quest where you need to destroy five jack-o’-lanterns. After you’re done with the Curdle Scream Quest, it is time to start hunting pumpkins. Here is how to destroy jack-o’-lanterns with a ranged weapon in Fortnite.

Destroy Jack-o’-Lanterns With a Ranged Weapon in Fortnite

To destroy jack-o’-lanterns with a ranged weapon in Fortnite, you first need to find jack-o’-lanterns. Since the entire map is Fortnitemare-ed out, this isn’t a super hard task. There are numerous jack-o’-lanterns at Tilted Towers, Greasy Grove, Shiny Sound, and Chrome Crossroads.

To find jack-o’-lanterns, look outside practically any building. Stores and houses are the buildings most likely to have jack-o’-lanterns outside of them.

For the “ranged weapon” part of the quest, any weapon will do. It doesn’t matter if you have the Cobra DMR, a Suppressed SMG, or a shotgun, if you shoot the jack-o’-lantern, it will count towards your quest.

Also, if you don’t finish the quest in one match, the jack-o’-lanterns you destroyed last match will be respawned and count towards the quest if you destroy the same ones again. Find five jack-o’-lanterns, shoot them, and you’ll complete the quest.

Upon completing the quest, you’ll earn the “The Chicken Returns” spray and get closer to unlocking all of the free Fortnitemares cosmetics.

Although completing this quest won’t get you the standard 15,000 XP like other Fortnitemare Quests do, you will get a cool spray (although nobody really uses sprays). Working your way to unlocking all of the Fortnitemare cosmetics is reward enough though since they are really cool.

With Fortnitemares almost over, make sure to complete this quest and any other lingering Fortnitemare Quests as soon as possible. Trick-or-treating is serious business.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.