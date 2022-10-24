Fortnite: Ring a Doorbell Until It Breaks to Get a Treat Locations

When it comes to Fortnite quests, there are usually multiple locations where you can complete them. For the Fortnitemares Doorbell quest, much like the D-Launcher Weekly Quest, there are multiple different locations you can visit to complete it. Here are all of the ring a doorbell until it breaks to get a treat locations in Fortnite.

All Doorbell Locations in Fortnite

There are four different locations where you can complete the ring a doorbell until it breaks to get a treat Fortnitemares Quest. The four doorbell locations are as follows:

Shiny Sound

Chrome Crossroad

Herald’s Sanctum

Greasy Grove

Any of these locations has a house with a doorbell by the front door. The three POIs are self-explanatory, but the house is actually west of Herald’s Sanctum in the middle of the field. It is fully chromed and a place you need to visit to complete the Bytes Quests.

Simply drop into any of these areas and check your mini-map for the exclamation mark. When you are close, an exclamation mark will appear on your screen on the doorbell. The trick is to look for a standard house. Those are the ones with the doorbell.

When you’ve found the house with the doorbell, spam the interact button. This isn’t advisable when trick-or-treating in real life, but during Fortnitemares, you’ll get a few pieces of candy and 15,000 XP for completing the quest. You’ll also be one step closer to unlocking the free Fortnitemares cosmetics.

And that is how to complete the ring a doorbell until it breaks to get a treat Fortnitemares Quest. We hope you continue to enjoy the rest of Fortnitemares while it lasts and visit our Fortnite page if you need help with other quests or just want the latest Fortnite news. Happy Halloween!

Fortnite is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.