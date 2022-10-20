Where to Find a D-Launcher in Fortnite

D-Launchers are a new addition to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. They are circular platforms that, when walked on, chrome you and send you flying across the map. A Week 5 quest requires you to use a D-Launcher. But where are the D-Launchers in Fortnite?

All D-Launcher Locations in Fornite

After checking out how to get the Fortnitemares cosmetics by completing Quests, you can find D-Launchers all over the Fortnite map. The best place to find D-Launchers is Cloudy Condos as there are eight there.

Anywhere that has chrome taking over the POI, you are bound to find one or two D-Launchers. Here are all of the POIs and the number of D-Launchers they have:

Cloudy Condos – Eight D-Launchers

– Eight D-Launchers Shimmering Shrine – Three D-Launchers

– Three D-Launchers Fort Jonesy – Four D-Launchers

– Four D-Launchers Herald’s Sanctum – Three D-Launchers

– Three D-Launchers Lustrous Lagoon – Three D-Launchers

– Three D-Launchers Rave Cave – One D-Launcher

You can also find D-Launchers on the Rave Cave Blimp. As mentioned earlier, it isn’t as easy as finding a pumpkin launcher, but they are found basically anywhere. There are a few places that have more D-Launchers.

Once you have found a D-Launcher, using it is easy. Simply walk or jump onto the platform and the D-Launcher will launch you far away. In general, wherever the D-Launcher is facing is where you’ll launch, but you can tell where you are going to go by looking at the trajectory of the floating chrome coming out of the D-Launcher.

With the D-Launcher quest complete, you can now focus on how to get the free Fortnitemares skin and any other Weekly Quests. Whether you’re solo or with a squad, remember to have fun.

If you need help with more Fortnite quests, our Fortnite page is the place for you.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.